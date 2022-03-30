Will Mads Mikkelsen Save The Fantastic Beasts Franchise?

As millions of "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" fans ready themselves for the upcoming release of the 11th film in the Wizarding World franchise, many of us are undoubtedly looking around and wondering, "How did we get here?"

At this point, it is truly difficult to know where to begin with the problems in this franchise. The first eight films in the "Harry Potter" series seemed to stroll through more than a decade's worth of production with heavy praise (via Rotten Tomatoes) and, with only rare instances of drama unrelated to the movies (via Daily Mail). The "Fantastic Beasts" films, on the other hand, have found themselves in a decidedly different camp after a mere two entries on the big screen. From less-than-stellar reviews, as recorded on Rotten Tomatoes, to struggling box office numbers (via Box Office Mojo) and multiple public controversies involving key talent leading the franchise to be branded by Entertainment Weekly as the "most problematic franchise" in 2020, the Wizarding World has seemingly entered a state of perpetual meltdown in recent years. After such a long list of controversies, few would deny that the future of this franchise is at stake.

However, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" could soon stand to offer the floundering franchise a reset of sorts. After Johnny Depp's controversial departure from the series in November 2020, Deadline reported Mads Mikkelsen would replace Depp in the role of Gellert Grindelwald, an evil-doing wizard with a close relationship to Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore. While some fans are evidently split over the replacement, others have admitted excitement. Those eager to see Mikkelsen's take on the character may, like us, be curious to see the actor could breathe new life into the franchise, and, perhaps, even save it. Of course, the possibilities for redemption in Hollywood are nearly endless, but does Mikkelsen really stand a chance at righting a ship that has found itself so far off course?