Gal Gadot Has An Exciting Wonder Woman 3 Update

The recent merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia is complete, possibly leaving the future of many DCEU projects in a rather unstable position. It was reported that the company, now Warner Bros. Discovery, is planning significant changes in regard to DC Entertainment (via Variety), which could mean different things for the characters that we have come to know over the past few years. Matt Reeves' "The Batman" was recently released to an incredibly positive reception, and as most fans know, the upcoming movie slate for DC projects is pretty packed. We are awaiting projects ranging from Ezra Miller's "The Flash" movie (which is set to feature Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck's Batman once again), "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "Black Adam," "Batgirl," and a number of others.

It seems most of the original members of the DCEU's "Justice League" are all still having their own solo adventures. It's unsurprising that both Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman are still getting their own movies, as both of their first self-titled flicks stand as some of the highest-rated DCEU movies to date (via Rotten Tomatoes). Although Momoa's sequel is yet to come in December of this year, "Wonder Woman 1984" came out in 2020 to a reception that was still mostly positive.

Since then, there has been minor discussion on "Wonder Woman 3" – although this may have officially changed due to a statement from Gadot in a recent interview. Here's what we know.