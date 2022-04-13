Director Mohamed Diab Raves About Oscar Isaac's Multifaceted Performance In Moon Knight - Exclusive

When filmmaker Mohamed Diab reached for the stars and pitched a 200-page presentation with his vision for the MCU miniseries "Moon Knight," he never could have imagined the perfect actor was waiting in the wings to bring his vision to life. The actor, of course, is Oscar Isaac, a Marvel movie veteran who not only played the titular villain in "X-Men: Apocalypse" but also took flight in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy and the 2021 adaptation of "Dune."

Naturally, Diab — who executive produces "Moon Knight" and directs four of the miniseries' six episodes — knew Isaac was well-equipped to walk onto a high-profile fantasy-slash-superhero project and deliver. But what Diab was also hoping for was Isaac's ability to realize the more subtle sensibilities of the character that he was aiming for with "Moon Knight" — an aspect of the filmmaking craft he honed as the writer and director of the character dramas "Cairo 678" and "Amira" in his home country of Egypt.

New on Disney+, "Moon Knight" stars Isaac as former mercenary Marc Spector, who, due to his struggles with dissociative identity disorder, also leads the life of mild-mannered London museum gift shop employee Steven Grant. Steven has a keen sense of Egyptian history, which isn't by coincidence, given that he and Marc are the avatar of Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham), the Egyptian god of the moon. As such, Marc-slash-Steven has the ability to physically materialize as the vengeful superhero "Moon Knight." Alongside a mysterious person in Marc's past, Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), Moon Knight must battle with the dangerous cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke).

Given that Marc and Steven have stark differences in their personalities, Isaac was required to bring two distinct performances to "Moon Knight" — and Diab said he couldn't have been any more thrilled with the outcome.