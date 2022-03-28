Executive Producer Grant Curtis Shines Light On Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac, And Sam Raimi's Influence - Exclusive Interview

While the Marvel Studios miniseries "Moon Knight" is executive producer Grant Curtis' first big dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his association with the comic book movie empire extends back nearly 25 years — when the filmmaker was associated with an iconic director who helped usher Marvel into a new cinematic era. Starting off as director Sam Raimi's assistant in the late 1990s, Curtis quickly rose in the auteur's ranks, co-producing Raimi's Marvel blockbuster "Spider-Man" in 2002 and "Spider-Man 2" in 2004, before becoming a full-fledged producer on "Spider-Man 3" in 2007. After that, Curtis also produced the "Evil Dead" filmmaker's return to horror "Drag Me to Hell" in 2009, as well as "The Wizard of Oz" prequel "Oz the Great and Powerful" in 2013, which marked Raimi's most recent turn as a film director.

After being involved in a number of projects in the interim, Curtis is one of the major creative collaborators in the MCU on "Moon Knight," which debuts on Disney+ March 30. In the series, Oscar Isaac stars as former mercenary Marc Spector, who, because of his trials with dissociative personality disorder, also lives his life as Steven Grant, a nebbish London museum gift shop employee with an expertise in Egyptian history. His knowledge all makes sense, as Spector-Grant's alter-ego is the vengeful superhero Moon Knight, who serves as a conduit to the Egyptian moon Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham) and the target of a dangerous cult leader, Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke).

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Curtis discusses his past work with Raimi, as well as his thoughts working alongside the likes of Isaac and Marvel President Kevin Feige. In addition, Curtis reveals his thoughts on the appearance of some key characters from his and Raimi's "Spider-Man" movies in the blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home," as well as a prophetic sign years ago that his mentor Raimi would eventually become a part of the MCU.