Moon Knight Directors Justin Benson And Aaron Moorhead Discuss Oscar Isaac And Comic Book History - Exclusive Interview

The moon beams are shining bright on the new Marvel Studios miniseries "Moon Knight," and a big part of the reason the show is making a compelling leap from the Marvel comic books to live action is the awe-inspiring performance by Oscar Isaac in the titular role. Just as pivotal to the creation of "Moon Knight," however, is a bevy of behind-the-scenes creatives, from Marvel President Kevin Feige and executive producer Grant Curtis to executive producer-director Mohamed Diab and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Benson and Moorhead direct Episodes 2 and 4 of "Moon Knight," while Diab takes the helm for Episodes 1, 3, 5 and 6. Teaming up to co-direct a project is nothing new for the filmmaking duo. They collectively kicked off their feature filmmaking career in Hollywood in 2012 with the horror mystery "Resolution," and their recent work includes co-directing the 2019 Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan sci-fi thriller "Synchronic." Benson and Moorhead have also been busy over the past few years directing episodes of such streaming series as "The Twilight Zone" and "Archive 81," and are already primed to return to Marvel Studios to direct the upcoming Season 2 premiere episode of "Loki."

Before that, Benson and Moorhead are taking the time to bask in the glow of "Moon Knight," starring Isaac as former mercenary Marc Spector. Afflicted with dissociative identity disorder, Spector partially assumes the personality of Steven Grant, an affable yet over-excitable gift shop worker in a London museum who has a keen knowledge of Egyptian history. That knowledge clearly comes into play when it's revealed that Spector-Grant has a superhero alter-ego named Moon Knight, the avatar of the Egyptian god of the moon and vengeance, Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham). Moon Knight has his share of detractors, including charismatic cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), who has sinister intensions in mind.

Sitting down for an exclusive interview with Looper, Benson and Moorhead discuss the excitement they experienced working on "Moon Knight," which debuts tomorrow on Disney+.