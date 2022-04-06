Director Mohamed Diab Explains Why Moon Knight Is His Dream Project - Exclusive

Mohamed Diab said that he and his wife and producer, Sarah Goher, presented a 200-page pitch to Marvel Studios to land "Moon Knight." One of the key aspects of the pitch was that Diab's work previously consisted of smaller, character-driven dramas, and he was convinced that "Moon Knight" could have that sort of intimacy.

"Someone was asking me, 'Which is your dream superhero project?' I thought about it for a second and then I said, 'I already got it. It's a show that has everything a director dreams of.' I come from smaller movies that are very intimate," Diab told Looper. "Ironically, today, I would tell you that this is an extension of my movies, because at its core, ['Moon Knight'] is a story about someone who's trying to live with himself, and I can identify with that just like everyone else. To tell that intimate story on a great, bigger scale, that's everyone's dream."

That someone, of course, is Oscar Isaac, who himself has the unique opportunity to play two decidedly different characters as Marc-slash-Steven. Diab said Isaac was instrumental in helping Diab realize his vision for "Moon Knight."

"I remember Oscar, when he joined and he told me, 'What the hell are you doing here?' and I told him, 'Intimate movies are not exclusive to a small budget, we can do that there.' Definitely, he was one of the [biggest helpers] in pushing to do that, to make it into a character study," Diab recalled. "Having Ethan, oh my god, such a great collaborator. Same with May [Calamawy, who plays Layla El-Faouly, a mysterious character from Marc's past], I'm lucky. Definitely, Marvel gave us a chance to play and change, and we had great writers and great executives, and everyone let us do whatever we want."

Also executive produced by Grant Curtis, "Moon Knight" is streaming exclusively on Disney+ with new episodes dropping every Wednesday through May 4.