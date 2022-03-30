Director Mohamed Diab Reveals Why Moon Knight Was The Beacon That Drew Him To The MCU - Exclusive Interview

I think it's wonderful how Marvel not only brought you and your perspective as an Egyptian filmmaker to "Moon Knight," but to do so with an international cast and crew to tell the story from a global point of view. You truly are getting the best of all worlds here, aren't you?

I am lucky. Someone was asking me, "Which is your dream superhero project?" I thought about it for a second and then I said, "I already got it. It's a show that has everything a director dreams of." I come from smaller movies that are very intimate. Ironically, today, I would tell you that this is an extension of my movies, because at its core, it's a story about someone who's trying to live with himself and I can identify with that just like everyone else. To tell that intimate story on a great, bigger scale, that's everyone's dream.

I remember Oscar, when he joined and he told me, "What the hell are you doing here?" and I told him, "Intimate movies are not exclusive to a small budget, we can do that there." Definitely, he was one of the [biggest helpers] in pushing to do that, to make it into a character study. Having Ethan, oh my god, such a great collaborator. Same with May [Calamawy, who plays Layla El-Faouly, a mysterious character from Marc's past], I'm lucky. Definitely, Marvel gave us a chance to play and change, and we had great writers and great executives, and everyone let us do whatever we want.

That's the perfect part about having the opportunity to do this as a series on Disney+, the fact that you are giving the story time to breathe, and allowing for those intimate moments that you know already as a filmmaker.

Absolutely. From the moment they hired someone like me, they wanted me to bring who I am. The pitch that I put together, 200-page pitch to get the job, it was me and Sarah [Goher], my wife, who's a producer on the show. Once we were done, we looked at each other and we said, "If we didn't get the job, something's wrong with the world." [We] really felt that we were born to tell that story and we don't feel bad about every story we pitch for. That pitch is the show today.