The Brilliant Way Oscar Isaac Prepared To Play Multiple Personalities On Moon Knight

As we said, this is the first time that Oscar Isaac has ever played a character with multiple personalities. At a recent "Moon Knight" press event that Looper attended, he even admitted to struggling with scenes where Marc and Steven talk to each other via mirrored surfaces. By his own account, finding the "spontaneity" that one might get from a traditional dialogue scene was a challenge. However, he came up with a brilliant solution.

"The first step was to hire my brother, Michael Hernandez, to come in and be the other me," Isaac said during the press event. "It's the closest thing to me there is on Earth. He came in, and he would play either Steven or Marc. He even did the accents and everything. So, that was really helpful to have someone that was not only a great actor but also shares my DNA to play off of."

The "Moon Knight" star went on to explain the exact process he and Hernandez went through, from deciding who Isaac would play first to sharing notes before acting out scenes and eventually trading roles and doing it again. It was a tough task that Isaac admitted was more difficult than he initially expected. And while the final version of these scenes is ultimately the opposite of spontaneous since Isaac must inevitably portray both characters, Isaac and Hernandez's teamwork will hopefully make them feel as spontaneous and natural as scenes with two actors instead of just one.

"Moon Knight" premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 30.