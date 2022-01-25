Adam Rayner Explains Why Tyler Hoechlin Is The Perfect Superman - Exclusive

We asked Rayner if Hoechlin's character and acting choices helped inform the direction that he took with Tal-Rho, and he said, "That's a good question. Well, the great thing about Tyler's performance as Superman is that it's easy with these incredibly powerful characters to play like nothing is a problem. Nothing ever affects you because you are so powerful and you're so strong, and you're so certain of everything. So anything that anyone ever does to you or says to you is no problem. It doesn't affect you. You're totally invulnerable." Both Hoechlin and the writers want none of that, honing in on the nuances.

"He allowed himself to be affected emotionally and physically. It wasn't when I punched him [that] it didn't hurt. He allowed himself to be hurt physically and emotionally in those scenes. He didn't try and play the tough guy, trying to play invulnerable the whole time, so it meant that when I made a choice, it felt like that choice mattered," Rayner added. "I'd worked with actors where that doesn't feel the case. Whatever you do, they've already decided what they're going to do. Tyler is in the moment, looking you in the eye and ready to respond truthfully to what you do. That was a joyful [experience]." There's a reason fans can't stop watching "Superman & Lois" — and the entire cast and crew are at the forefront of that reason.

Season 2 of "Superman & Lois" airs Tuesdays on The CW. Episodes are available to stream on the CW website and app the following day.