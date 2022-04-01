Chris Rock Had A Surprising Response To Anti-Will Smith Heckler

Unless you've been living under a rock (no pun intended) in recent days, you are probably aware of what went down between Will Smith and Chris Rock at this year's Oscars. But for the sake of posterity, let's quickly recap the events that took place.

It all began when Rock took to the stage and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head as the result of alopecia ("Jada, can't wait for 'GI Jane 2,'" he said). Moments later, Smith confronted Rock and slapped him across the face, before returning to his seat and yelling at the comedian to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. It will go down in history as one of the event's most shocking moments, and the world just can't stop talking about it.

Smith has since apologized for his actions at the 94th Academy Awards, but people have been dying to hear Rock's side of the story. Earlier this week, the "Everybody Hates Chris" star confirmed that he hasn't spoken to his attacker yet. That said, some recent developments suggests that he harbors no ill will toward Smith following the unexpected showdown.