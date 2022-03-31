New Video Shows Surprising Reaction From Jada After Slap

If you've been following the news in the last few days, you've probably bumped into the Oscars incident that's shocked the entertainment world and mainstream news alike. On March 27, 2022, the 94th Academy Awards received plenty of unsavory attention when Chris Rock aimed a "G.I. Jane 2" joke at Jada Pinkett-Smith. Her husband, eventual Best Actor winner Will Smith, reacted violently. He walked up to Rock and slapped the comedian across the face, after which the "Independence Day" star returned to his seat, and repeatedly shouted: "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth." Viewers immediately reacted to the incident, stating that Smith's response to Rock's joke was overblown.

The fact that this happened in the middle of what's arguably the most prestigious entertainment awards ceremony out there is shocking enough. However, things soon became even more awkward when Smith won the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his role in "King Richard." The actor's tearful, emotional and apologetic acceptance speech didn't exactly win fans over, and since then, things have been hectic, to say the least.

While Rock doesn't appear to be pressing charges, the Academy has stated that Smith refused to leave the ceremony after the incident (via The New York Times), and it has launched a formal review of the actor's actions at the Oscars. This means there may still be repercussions for Smith.

Because Will Smith's actions at the awards ceremony were so dramatic, the cameras were quite naturally on him and Rock. However, new footage has now emerged, and it shows that Jada Pinkett-Smith had a rather surprising reaction after the slap.