Chris Rock's First Show After Oscars Slap Was Very Revealing

Several days after the shocking altercation between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock, Oscars viewers and celebrities alike are still buzzing about "the slap heard around the world."

During the awards ceremony on March 27, Smith didn't take kindly to Rock poking fun at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, alopecia, defined as "an autoimmune disorder that causes your hair to come out" (via WebMD). While onstage presenting the award for documentary (feature), Rock said, "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it" (via Us Weekly). Moments later, Smith stormed up to Rock and slapped him across the face. Once back in his seat, he yelled to Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth." This all happened less than an hour before Smith won his first Oscar.

Ever since, opinions have been swirling about who was in the wrong. While some condemned Smith's actions, others, including Smith's "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star Janet Hubert, who said, "There is only so much one can take... sometimes you have to slap back," defended them. However, one thing is for sure — Rock's fans are fiercely standing by their favorite comedian.