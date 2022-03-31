Chris Rock's First Show After Oscars Slap Was Very Revealing
Several days after the shocking altercation between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock, Oscars viewers and celebrities alike are still buzzing about "the slap heard around the world."
During the awards ceremony on March 27, Smith didn't take kindly to Rock poking fun at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, alopecia, defined as "an autoimmune disorder that causes your hair to come out" (via WebMD). While onstage presenting the award for documentary (feature), Rock said, "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it" (via Us Weekly). Moments later, Smith stormed up to Rock and slapped him across the face. Once back in his seat, he yelled to Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth." This all happened less than an hour before Smith won his first Oscar.
Ever since, opinions have been swirling about who was in the wrong. While some condemned Smith's actions, others, including Smith's "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star Janet Hubert, who said, "There is only so much one can take... sometimes you have to slap back," defended them. However, one thing is for sure — Rock's fans are fiercely standing by their favorite comedian.
Chris Rock received a standing ovation at his first post-Oscars show
On March 30, at Boston's Wilbur Theatre, Chris Rock hit the stage for the first time since the Oscars as part of his Ego Death World Tour. There was much buzz at Rock's sold-out show as attendees waited to see whether or not the comedian would address the situation. When Rock appeared, it was clear whose side the crowd was on — he was given a roaring standing ovation lasting 2–3 minutes (via Deadline). One individual even exclaimed, "F*** Will Smith!"
For those who hoped Rock would address the incident, he didn't disappoint. Before beginning his set, Rock made light of it by asking, "How was your weekend?" Though he said he's "still kinda processing what happened" and isn't ready to speak in detail on it just yet, he assured fans that he eventually will. "At some point, I'll talk about that s***, and it'll be serious, and it'll be funny," Rock said.
In the meantime, Rock appears to be taking the slap in good stride. According to Wilbur Theatre owner Bill Blumenreich, the star was "in a great mood" throughout the rehearsal process (via People). Outside the venue after the show, fans praised Rock for his professionalism and for not bad-mouthing Smith (via CBS Boston).