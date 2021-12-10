How Fantastic Beasts Fans Really Feel About Mads Mikkelsen In The Secrets Of Dumbledore Teaser
It's been several years since "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" arrived in theaters and dove further into the history of the Wizarding World. The sequel follows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) tries to ignite a war that would see wizards become the dominant race on the planet.
Unfortunately, the film didn't debut to a great reception, gaining a 36% critic rating against a 54% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. THN's Andrew Gaudion wrote, "This return to the Wizarding World is unfortunately plagued by an over-convoluted plot that lacks drive and coherence, making it difficult to be truly excited about the future of this spin-off franchise." Ouch.
But since the film raked in $654 million (via Box Office Mojo) on release, it warranted another sequel from Warner Bros. Of course, the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" hasn't been without its issues, since Johnny Depp was forced to quit the film amidst his controversial legal troubles with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Luckily, it hasn't completely derailed the film, and "Doctor Strange" and "Rogue One" star Mads Mikkelsen stepped into the Dark Wizard's boots.
A brief first teaser for "The Secrets of Dumbledore" recently arrived online, and "Fantastic Beasts" fans have some thoughts about Mikkelsen replacing Depp.
Fans are torn over missing Johnny Depp and looking forward to Mads Mikkelsen
The new teaser doesn't reveal too much from "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," but it does give fans a good idea of what to expect from Mads Mikkelsen's version of Gellert Grindelwald. Unsurprisingly, fans on YouTube are torn between missing Johnny Depp's villainous performance and being excited by what Mikkelsen will bring to the role.
In a response to the YouTube clip, one fan named Krish Menon wrote: "Depp's performance used to be the icing on the cake of this series. Missing him a lot." It's a sentiment echoed by user JuRsKi017, who simply wrote, "Depp is going to be missed."
On the other hand, many fans shared their excitement to see Mikkelsen tackle the Wizarding World. User Alacaelum noted they're "really sad that JD isn't in this anymore, more so with how much he suffered because of what happened." They added: "I would be lying if I said that Mads isn't an INCREDIBLE cast for the role, I love both of them and I think Mads will do justice to the role." A user named Sharvi D wrote, "I'm really excited for the movie mainly cause Mads is one of my favorite actors and I can't wait to see his portrayal of Grindelwald."
Hopefully the wait pays off when "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" finally arrives in theaters on April 15, 2022.