How Fantastic Beasts Fans Really Feel About Mads Mikkelsen In The Secrets Of Dumbledore Teaser

It's been several years since "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" arrived in theaters and dove further into the history of the Wizarding World. The sequel follows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) tries to ignite a war that would see wizards become the dominant race on the planet.

Unfortunately, the film didn't debut to a great reception, gaining a 36% critic rating against a 54% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. THN's Andrew Gaudion wrote, "This return to the Wizarding World is unfortunately plagued by an over-convoluted plot that lacks drive and coherence, making it difficult to be truly excited about the future of this spin-off franchise." Ouch.

But since the film raked in $654 million (via Box Office Mojo) on release, it warranted another sequel from Warner Bros. Of course, the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" hasn't been without its issues, since Johnny Depp was forced to quit the film amidst his controversial legal troubles with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Luckily, it hasn't completely derailed the film, and "Doctor Strange" and "Rogue One" star Mads Mikkelsen stepped into the Dark Wizard's boots.

A brief first teaser for "The Secrets of Dumbledore" recently arrived online, and "Fantastic Beasts" fans have some thoughts about Mikkelsen replacing Depp.