The Real Reason J.K. Rowling Wasn't Asked To Participate In The New Harry Potter Special

"Harry Potter" fans got some exciting news this week with the announcement of HBO Max's 20th Anniversary special, "Return to Hogwarts." But there was one iconic name from the franchise who was missing from the streaming giant's laundry list of participants: author J.K. Rowling.

The "Harry Potter" creator has been engulfed in controversy ever since making comments about the trans community that were deemed insensitive and transphobic (per CBS News). There was no mention of her whatsoever in HBO's list of guest stars for the reunion special, which celebrates the 2001 premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

"This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later," said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, in a statement Tuesday, November 16 (per The Hollywood Reporter). So why no mention of Rowling?