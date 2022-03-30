The Transformation Of Yuriy Sardarov From Childhood To Chicago Fire

As "Chicago Fire" firefighter Brian Zvonecek, Yuriy Sardarov gave the long-running action-drama a welcome dose of comic relief with his easygoing, laid-back persona. A key member of the Firehouse 51 team since the show's pilot episode in 2012, Sardarov would go on to appear as a recurring character in the series for over 160 episodes. During this time, Yuriy Sardarov — who also goes by Yuri — established himself as a beloved fan favorite on the show, until his character perished after being caught in an explosion in the Season 8 episode "Sacred Ground."

In his role as engineer on the firehouse's Truck 81, Sardarov's character was generally referred to as Otis by his fellow firefighters and other colleagues. This nickname arose from the fact that since any urban firehouse would contend with high-rise blazes, every big-city squad needed one member to always have the keys to a building's elevators. And since the elevators in the vast majority of buildings in Chicago were built by the Otis Worldwide Corporation elevator company, Brian became Otis.

Clearly, Sardarov's Otis was a well-known face and name for fans of the show. But viewers may not be familiar with many of the changes the actor experienced as he grew from childhood to an eight-season starring run on "Chicago Fire." So, for those "Fire" fans of Brian "Otis" Zvonecek eager to know more, here's a quick overview.