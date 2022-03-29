Jared Leto's On-Set Behavior Had A Major Impact On Morbius

Sony's "Morbius," based on Marvel's dark antihero, stars Jared Leto in the titular role of Dr. Michael Morbius, a man who turns himself into a living vampire during an experiment gone wrong. Initially set to come out in July 2020, the story of the "Morbius" production is one of shakes and false starts. After its first scheduled release date was scuttled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was then moved to an early 2021 slot before being shunted once again to October of the same year. Even then, it suffered two more date changes, finally sticking to a theatrical debut on April 1, 2022.

Now that the film is finally ready to go, some critics have had a chance to get their fangs wet at screenings ... and the early critical consensus is worrying, to say the least, with many early viewers expressing disappointment in the finished product. As the latest entry in Sony's Marvel catalogue of Spider-Man-adjacent characters — which kicked off with "Venom" in 2018 — many have been holding out hope that "Morbius" would defy expectations. The involvement of Jared Leto also lent some credence to the project: The actor has become known for his dedicated performances, and in recent years he's had widely praised roles in Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049" and Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci," among others.

At other times, though, Leto's extremely dedicated acting style has risen to the level of infamy, such as when he played the Joker in "Suicide Squad." Now, director Daniel Espinosa has explained how Leto's on-set behavior influenced the filmmaking process on "Morbius."