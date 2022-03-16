Morbius Director Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Jared Leto's On-Set Behavior

Of the massive pantheon of Marvel Comics heroes, Spider-Man's cinematic success is second to none. For two decades, the wall-crawler has dazzled moviegoers in various forms, raking in cash and generally garnering goodwill from critics along the way. Bearing this prosperity in mind, Sony Pictures recently made the bold move to explore Spidey's corner of the Marvel universe without him, putting the spotlight on a handful of other iconic characters in what's now known as Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The "Venom" franchise has carried this initiative so far, but it won't be alone for much longer.

On April 1, 2022, Sony will reveal "Morbius" to the world, thus adding a new series to its budding Spider-Man Universe. The film focuses on the titular doctor (played by Jared Leto) as he struggles to find a cure for his rare blood disease. Left with few other options, he attempts an experimental treatment involving bats that appears to relieve him of his ailments, but not without some serious side effects. In the aftermath, he develops the abilities and appearance of a vampire, as well as an unquenchable thirst for blood. All the while, he's hunted by the FBI, chiefly Simon Stroud (Tyrese Gibson).

To do right by the Michael Morbius seen on the pages of Marvel Comics, Jared Leto went above and beyond to deliver the most impactful performance he could. According to director Daniel Espinosa, though, this dedication manifested itself in worrisome ways on set.