The Regina Hall Oscars Joke That Viewers Think Went Too Far
This year's Oscars ceremony has proven historic in many ways. The first televised win of the night was Ariana DeBose, winning a best supporting award as an LGBTQ+ performer for "West Side Story." But she was not alone in making Oscar history — "CODA" star Troy Kotsur also made history as the first deaf performer to win. Also historic? The triple lineup of presenters for the night. Hosting the Academy Awards this year is an all-female team of Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Never before has there been a trio of hosts who were all female, and the individual accomplishments of all three women in the past made them joining together an exciting combination.
Schumer, for instance, has had her own sketch comedy show, as well as a career in film. Sykes is respected in the stand-up world, and has her own talk show. Hall, meanwhile, has had a prolific television career. And yet, even with this impressive array of talent on the stage, it didn't necessarily make the broadcast perfect. In one particular interlude, a joke made by Hall did not appear to go over well with audiences, if social media is any indication.
Viewers did not think it was the time or the place for the Covid test joke
Jokes are never a sure thing for the Oscars. While on one hand, they're an expected part of the formula, there have also been quite a few controversial choices that hosts have made in the past few years. This year has been no different, and it's clear that some viewers had a strong negative reaction to an early sketch: Hall's bit about COVID tests.
Hall started off by beckoning young eligible men to the stage, under the claim that they needed to get COVID tests ... but the sequence make it clear that she was (jokingly) inviting them up specifically because they were attractive young men, rather than it having anything to do with COVID. Twitter soon went ablaze with criticism.
"Can we not do COVID jokes?" asked @Merckkk. "How cringey is it to make entire joke about something that has killed millions and millions of people?"
At this time, as the country is still struggling with the pandemic, many on Twitter were in agreement that it was unnecessary. Some fans even took it a step further. "The theme of this #Oscars. is apparently sexual harrassment and covid jokes? Come on man," posted @ShannCanWrite. The viewer refers to moments later when Hall went on to frisk Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa, who were about to present an award.
The Oscars are a celebration of film, and many viewers found the subject matter inappropriate. Instead of a reprieve from the issues of real life, movie fans were forced to watch an uncomfortable sketch that went on for too long.