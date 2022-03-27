The Regina Hall Oscars Joke That Viewers Think Went Too Far

Jokes are never a sure thing for the Oscars. While on one hand, they're an expected part of the formula, there have also been quite a few controversial choices that hosts have made in the past few years. This year has been no different, and it's clear that some viewers had a strong negative reaction to an early sketch: Hall's bit about COVID tests.

Hall started off by beckoning young eligible men to the stage, under the claim that they needed to get COVID tests ... but the sequence make it clear that she was (jokingly) inviting them up specifically because they were attractive young men, rather than it having anything to do with COVID. Twitter soon went ablaze with criticism.

"Can we not do COVID jokes?" asked @Merckkk. "How cringey is it to make entire joke about something that has killed millions and millions of people?"

At this time, as the country is still struggling with the pandemic, many on Twitter were in agreement that it was unnecessary. Some fans even took it a step further. "The theme of this #Oscars. is apparently sexual harrassment and covid jokes? Come on man," posted @ShannCanWrite. The viewer refers to moments later when Hall went on to frisk Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa, who were about to present an award.

The Oscars are a celebration of film, and many viewers found the subject matter inappropriate. Instead of a reprieve from the issues of real life, movie fans were forced to watch an uncomfortable sketch that went on for too long.