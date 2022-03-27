The Surprising Way Ariana DeBose Just Made Oscars History

"West Side Story" star Ariana DeBose became the first actor to strike gold during the 2022 Oscars, taking home the trophy for Best Actress in a Supporting role for her work as Anita.

For those who haven't seen the film, Anita is the best friend of Maria (Rachel Zegler), and she works with her as a seamstress. The lively character is also the girlfriend of Bernardo (David Alvarez) who heads the Sharks street gang and is Maria's brother. In this territorial war between the Puerto Rican Sharks and their rivals, the white Jets, Anita is on the side of the Sharks — but Maria soon finds herself falling for Tony (Ansel Elgort). Tony is the former head of the Jets, but he finds himself drawn back into the neighborhood conflict. Maria and Tony become a New York-bound Romeo and Juliet as they struggle to get away from the conflict pulling them apart, leaving Anita, Bernardo and their friends stuck in the middle ... and in a conflict which can only end tragically.

DeBose's fantastic performance more than deserved the win. However, by claiming victory, DeBose also accomplished a special feat that no other Oscar winner has managed before her.