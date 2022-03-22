Inde Navarrette Reveals The Hilarious Hijinks The Superman & Lois Cast Gets Up To Behind The Scenes - Exclusive

Inde Navarrette is one of the youngest cast members on set, and the actress revealed some of the wisdom her cast mates have given her along the way. "Emmanuelle, in particular, shows through action. I've seen the beauty of the human that she is and how vulnerable but strong that she is, very similar to her character."

You can't have a TV mom without getting some real-life bonding. "[She] and I have been able to have wonderful conversations ... She has shown me with little words but with [an] immense amount of passion," Navarrette shared, adding, "She's older than me, so she's able to look down and guide me in different ways. It can be across the board that we have conversations about love, growing up, womanhood, politics ... Everything's open, and she's just as willing to teach, and I'm willing to learn."

It's not just Chriqui offering Navarrette acting wisdom, either. "Whenever it comes to someone like Dylan Walsh, where him and I can shoot the s***, for lack of better words, and he is able to teach me the fact that somebody can have a work list such as his and be a human," Navarrette explained. "Someone who plays characters that are very intense and gritty such as Tyler [Hoechlin] can be such a humble human being that's ready to go hiking and boating at any time of the day. I think it's all across the board. Wolé [Parks] is an amazing, talented actor. To see this relationship, it's like, 'Damn. Wow. Okay.'"

All in all, Navarrette has a stellar cast to work with and learn from. As she noted, "Sometimes, there doesn't have to be this big, long conversation to learn something from someone if you sit back, relax, and enjoy the flight and observe."

"Superman & Lois" airs Tuesdays on The CW, with episodes streaming on the website the following day.