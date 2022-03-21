Halo Season 2 Is Further Along Than You Think

The Paramount+ "Halo" television series is set to bring humanity's war against the Covenant into live-action in a way that'll hopefully capture the epic scale of the games that players have loved since "Halo: Combat Evolved" first arrived on the Xbox back in 2001. The streaming adaptation stars "American Gods" and "Defending Jacob" actor Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief John-117, a genetically altered super-soldier for the United Nations Space Command known as a Spartan who goes up against the Covenant, a vicious alien race.

The war between the humans and the Covenant ultimately leads Master Chief and his Spartan team to the Halo rings, designed by an ancient race of beings known as the Forerunners, who were created to kill all life in the universe so that a parasite called "The Flood" would have nothing to feed on. The epic fight quickly becomes a battle for control over the devastating weapons, as well as a fight against the Flood itself. But for now, the series is taking a much closer look at Master Chief in a way the games don't.

The Paramount+ series is also set in its own timeline, separate from the Xbox video game franchise on which it's based, giving the writers more freedom when it comes to how and at what moment certain events play out. The shape and story of "Halo" Season 1 must have impressed Paramount Network because "Halo" has been renewed for a second season. While speaking to Collider about the new series, Schreiber had a surprising update about the next batch of episodes.