How Halo's Master Chief Is Different From The Video Game Series

Video game adaptations are all the rage right now, especially at the movies. Following up on the success of its 2020 predecessor, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is currently the talk of the blockbuster world as fans gear up for its April 8, 2022 premiere. However, for as thrilling as some of the impending video game-based theatrical projects are, television's latest offering is worth a look too. Leading the small screen pack is the somewhat controversial reimagining of the "Halo" game series, which aims to drop on March 24, 2022, via the Paramount+ streaming service.

The "Halo" franchise dates back to November of 2001 when the first installment — the much-beloved "Halo: Combat Evolved" — arrived on the original Xbox console. Since then, a bevy of sequels, merchandise, and other media have come to fruition, all while TV and movie adaptations wound up trapped in development hell. Thankfully, Paramount managed to finally get the ball rolling, and though the program will tell a brand new story, it appears to harbor a lot of love for the source material — rightfully putting video game legend Master Chief center-stage.

As the face of the "Halo" IP, prominently featuring Pablo Schreiber's take on Master Chief on the Paramount+ series was a no-brainer. Although, seasoned fans of the games may find that the version of the legendary Spartan they're about to meet isn't quite the same as the one they've played as for decades. Here's how and why.