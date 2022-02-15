Halo Fans Just Got The Best News About The Paramount Plus Show

After nearly a decade of waiting for a live-action adaptation of the video game franchise "Halo" to happen, fans of the games are finally getting what they have clamored for. The 'Halo' TV series hits Paramount+ on March 24, with the iconic Master Chief — played by Pablo Schreiber aka Pornstache of "Orange Is the New Black" — leading the way. While plot details of the nine-episode first season have been largely kept under wraps, the extensive cast includes Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Burn Gorman, and most excitingly, the original voice actor of Cortana herself: Jen Taylor.

From the trailer, the plot will revolve around Master Chief and his role in the war humans rage against the alien race known as The Covenant, as he becomes aware of his status as a ruthless, controlled weapon in the humans' army. As fans wait for the first episode to drop next month, they can rest easy about the series' future thanks to some unexpected good news announced today.