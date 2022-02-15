Halo Fans Just Got The Best News About The Paramount Plus Show
After nearly a decade of waiting for a live-action adaptation of the video game franchise "Halo" to happen, fans of the games are finally getting what they have clamored for. The 'Halo' TV series hits Paramount+ on March 24, with the iconic Master Chief — played by Pablo Schreiber aka Pornstache of "Orange Is the New Black" — leading the way. While plot details of the nine-episode first season have been largely kept under wraps, the extensive cast includes Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Burn Gorman, and most excitingly, the original voice actor of Cortana herself: Jen Taylor.
From the trailer, the plot will revolve around Master Chief and his role in the war humans rage against the alien race known as The Covenant, as he becomes aware of his status as a ruthless, controlled weapon in the humans' army. As fans wait for the first episode to drop next month, they can rest easy about the series' future thanks to some unexpected good news announced today.
Season 2 of Halo is already on the way
Before the first episode has even dropped, Paramount+ announced they have ordered Season 2 of "Halo," furthering the story of Master Chief, the Spartan Warriors, and The Covenant. The news dropped as part of the company's investor presentation on Tuesday.
"'Halo' is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we're thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month," said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer of Paramount+ (via TV Insider), adding, "'Halo' will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike." David Wiener of "Fear the Walking Dead" has been tapped as the Season 2 showrunner, replacing Season 1 showrunner Steve Kane (who replaced Kyle Killen in 2018, according to Deadline).
Fans on Twitter were eager to share their excitement, such as @wesleyharris5 who tweeted, "I'm already excited for the series! March can't come fast enough." While UK fans will have to wait until the summer to get their fill of Master Chief, American audiences will get their wish next month when 'Halo' releases on March 24.