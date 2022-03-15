Critical Response To Halo Season 1 Flashes Warning Signs

The long wait for the Paramount+ "Halo" adaptation is nearly over, and critics have now been given the opportunity to weigh in.

Based on their early reactions, it sounds like the series is offering the expected: a sci-fi action thriller that tries to tell a new-ish story that doesn't completely rest on the laurels of its video game source material. Most of what longtime fans will recognize is there, from the Covenant to the Spartans to the UNSC. However, there are also plenty of new elements injected into the franchise's bloodstream. The Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) has a new sidekick in the form of Kwan (Yerin Ha), the survivor of a Covenant invasion who acts as a plucky foil to Chief's near-robotic personality. It also does more to highlight the sins of the human faction, the UNSC.

The only problem with all of this is that none of it seems quite good enough to entirely please either the fans or newcomers. Critics have done well in giving the first two episodes praise where it's due, but there are also enough caveats in the general critical response for "Halo" Season 1 to be flashing warning signs. There is a strong chance, based on what critics are saying, that this could be yet another video game adaptation that either fails to replicate or build upon what fans already loved about the franchise.