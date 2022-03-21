DeVaughn Nixon On The Emotions Behind Playing His Dad, Lakers Great Norm Nixon, In Winning Time - Exclusive

While the new series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" recounts the on- and off-court events of the "Showtime Lakers" in the 1980s, it goes far beyond the stories of team greats like Earvin "Magic" Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes). The Showtime Lakers, after all, were a legendary team, and among the rest of the lineup was Norm Nixon, a two-time NBA All-Star who played point guard with the Lakers from 1977 to 1983.

New on HBO and HBO Max, "Winning Time" begins with the purchase of the Lakers by Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), an innovative investor who aimed to revive the struggling NBA franchise that was on the verge of bankruptcy by bringing some showbiz pizazz to team's home games at the L.A. Forum. Buss knew the team also had to be explosive on the court, too, so he selected Johnson as the first overall pick in the 1979 NBA draft, a move met with resistance from Lakers player-turned-coach Jerry West (Jason Clarke), as well as Abdul-Jabbar and Nixon — since the new rookie also played point guard.

While the huge ensemble cast in this new TV series is loaded with screen legends and relative newcomers, the role of Norm Nixon is unique in that he's played by his real-life son, Marvel's "Runaways" star DeVaughn Nixon.

"I think I'm the only one that can really do him justice aside from my brother [because] me and my brother look alike," Nixon told Looper in an exclusive interview. "He's a little more fair-skinned than me, though, and me and my dad pretty much look like twins. If you put pictures of us side-by-side, and you put me in my wig and my dad in his wig, we look pretty much identical. It's a dream, man, it's a dream come true. Truly."