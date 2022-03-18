Has Disney+ Censored The Defenders Saga?

One of the more surprising moves by the Disney+ streaming service has been adding Marvel's slate of Netflix shows: "Daredevil," "The Defenders," "Iron Fist," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," and "The Punisher." Though the shows all strived to fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, they are all undeniably R-rated ventures, presenting much darker material than typical Marvel movies. Disney+ has kept its streaming service relatively family-friendly in North America, perhaps the "edgiest" piece of content it carried previously being Fox's "The Simpsons."

The question many fans have after the announcement that "the Defenders Saga" would be migrating to Disney+ is whether the company would censor the content in any way to better fit its more clean-cut image. There would be plenty of material to choose from since shows like "Daredevil" and "The Punisher" contain fairly gruesome instances of violence, while cursing was a regular staple on "Luke Cage" and "Jessica Jones." The two lead characters even share a sex scene in "Jessica Jones."