Live-Action Snow White Production Catches Fire - Literally

When Walt Disney Studios announced that they would be adding to its trove of live-action adaptions of its animated films with a remake of the 1937 epic "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," they probably didn't anticipate the project making headlines for shocking reasons.

Unfortunately, per Variety, that's exactly what happened on Tuesday, March 15. The live-action remake, which stars "West Side Story" alum Rachel Zegler and "Wonder Woman" actor Gal Gadot, had been shooting on the Richard Attenborough stage at Pinewood Studios in England when one of the trees used as set dressing went up in flames. Per images posted by The Sun, it appears that the fire spread to, and then consumed, some portion of the set. In a video (also posted by The Sun), a crew member is heard saying, "A tree caught on fire. I don't know how." Another anonymous witness told The Sun, "By the time I got there, the flames were massive, going right up to the ceiling. Then bits of the set started falling into flames, and the thatched cottage started lighting up."

As of press time, Variety reports no injuries or deaths connected to the fire. The Sun quotes an anonymous source, who reports that "[s]ome crew in the studio were shaken but evacuated without injury." Variety also states that it is still unknown whether or not there were any actors on the set. Additionally, The Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service reports via its official website that it responded to the scene with crews. Variety states that police and ambulance services have also reported to the scene of the emergency.