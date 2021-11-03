Disney's Live-Action Snow White Just Added One Of The DCEU's Biggest Stars
Disney's obsession with adapting their classic animated films into live-action films doesn't seem to be slowing down all that much, and probably for good reason. While not technically live-action, the photorealistic "Lion King" remake grossed over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo) and the live-action remake of "Aladdin" made over $1 billion worldwide as well. Thus far, while not exactly critical darlings, Disney's foray into live-action remakes has generated quite a bit of revenue for the company — at least before the pandemic hit.
It seemed only natural that the company would eventually go back and give their first-ever animated feature, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," the same treatment. Well, in mid 2021, Disney made their plans to do just that clear when they cast Rachel Zegler a the title character in a live-action Snow White movie (per Deadline) with Marc Webb set to direct. Now it appears that the film has found its Evil Queen, and Disney somehow managed to poach her from Warner Bros.' DCEU.
Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen in the live-action Snow White movie
According to a new report from Deadline, Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action "Snow White" movie. Production on the film is still set to begin in 2022, though no release date has yet been confirmed. According to the report, Disney executives have been interested in Gadot for quite some time, and the two parties were waiting for scheduling to make sense before closing the deal.
Either way, this is another big move for Gadot, who has already made waves in the DCEU in the "Wonder Woman" movies and become something of a major star over the past few years. It'll be interesting to see how she makes the transition from superhero to a villainous character like the Evil Queen, and it'll surely give Gadot a chance to show off her range.
Again, no release date has been confirmed, but this news is only going to increase the hype surrounding the forthcoming live-action "Snow White" movie.