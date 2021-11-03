Disney's Live-Action Snow White Just Added One Of The DCEU's Biggest Stars

Disney's obsession with adapting their classic animated films into live-action films doesn't seem to be slowing down all that much, and probably for good reason. While not technically live-action, the photorealistic "Lion King" remake grossed over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo) and the live-action remake of "Aladdin" made over $1 billion worldwide as well. Thus far, while not exactly critical darlings, Disney's foray into live-action remakes has generated quite a bit of revenue for the company — at least before the pandemic hit.

It seemed only natural that the company would eventually go back and give their first-ever animated feature, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," the same treatment. Well, in mid 2021, Disney made their plans to do just that clear when they cast Rachel Zegler a the title character in a live-action Snow White movie (per Deadline) with Marc Webb set to direct. Now it appears that the film has found its Evil Queen, and Disney somehow managed to poach her from Warner Bros.' DCEU.