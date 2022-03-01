Futurama Fans Just Got The Revival Casting News They've Been Waiting For

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that John DiMaggio, the original voice of Bender the robot, has finally signed an agreement to join the Hulu revival of "Futurama" after holding out on salary negotiations. When the reboot was announced, it came with a major caveat: DiMaggio had not signed onto the project.

After it was reported that the Bender voice actor turned down an offer for the same amount taken by Billy West, the voice of Fry, and Katey Sagal, who voices Leela, many fans were vocally opposed to casting a new actor in the iconic role. DiMaggio then raised the stakes, retweeting posts with the hashtag "#bendergate." In a statement, he explained that he felt the entire cast, not just him, deserved to be paid more and wrote, "It's about self-respect. And honestly, being tired of an industry that's become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists' time and talent."

In today's statement released by Deadline, DiMaggio exuberantly announced his long-awaited return to "Futurama," proclaiming, "I'M BACK, BABY! So damn grateful for the love and support of fans and colleagues alike during this whole time (especially my wife, Kate) and I cannot wait to get back to work with my 'Futurama' family." Though the specifics around DiMaggio's revival contract are unknown, he seems to be fully and enthusiastically on board with the project now. He told fans, "#Bendergate is over, so put it on the back of a shelf behind Xmas decorations, or maybe in that kitchen drawer with all of the other crap you put in there like old unusable crazy glue, or maybe even put it in a jar you save farts in."

Shortly after the news broke, the voice of Bender tweeted, "I'M BACK BABY!" giving fans everywhere a reason to rejoice this week.