Bender's Voice Actor Addresses The Fan Reactions To Hulu's Futurama Revival

DiMaggio hasn't explicitly mentioned anything about whether he'll return as Bender. More than likely, he's still in the midst of contract negotiations and can't speak to the specifics of what's going on. However, he's letting his support for his fans known by posting vigorously on Twitter, including one post where he commented, "CHEESE IT!!!! Futurama fans threaten to 'boycott' new revival series over recasting of Bender." He shared an article detailing the situation, and that's not the only thing he's sharing.

If you go to his Twitter profile, he's retweeted a bunch of posts from people insisting that only DiMaggio could play Bender, such as one post from "Final Space" creator Olan Rogers, who wrote, "New Futurama without one of the most talented voice actors to ever walk the Earth? Nah, I'm going to pass. Do what you got to do @TheJohnDiMaggio Appreciate everything you did on Final Space. You got my support!"

He also retweeted Jorge R. Gutierrez, the director for "The Book of Life," who said, "Futurama without @TheJohnDiMaggio is insanity! @hulu is too smart and knows we need our old friends together for the magic to work again. #bendergate." It's clear fans from all backgrounds care deeply about Bender and want desperately to see DiMaggio reprise the character who's only famous because of him. Perhaps with all of this online chatter, all of the parties involved can come together to reach an agreement to give fans what they want. After all, when that first new episode comes out, we all want John DiMaggio as Bender to say, "We're back, baby!"