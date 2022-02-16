John DiMaggio Had A Very Good Reason For Turning Down The Futurama Revival

It's been quite some time since "Futurama" finally ended back in 2013 with Season 7 — after being canceled and revived several times over the years. In that finale, Fry (Billy West) and Leela (Katey Sagal) accidentally freeze time for the entire universe by breaking a time-loop device, but they get to spend decades together as a couple. They manage to fix things, though, choosing to reset the universe to before the device was made, so they can "go around again." It's an adorable ending that worked well, with IGN's Max Nicholson calling it "a sweet, funny and satisfying end."

However, it now seems that the ending may not quite be the ending, after all: news recently arrived that a "Futurama" revival is in the works at Hulu from original creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, and the streaming service is aiming for a 2023 release date. The cast and crew have been given the greenlight for 20 episodes, though it's not clear at this point what the story will be or how it'll follow from the adorable ending to Season 7. Even though the news is exciting for "Futurama" fans, there's one caveat: many were disappointed to learn that John DiMaggio isn't returning to voice Bender, Fry's hard-drinking robot best friend. He's a core member of the Planet Express crew, and fans weren't happy with the idea that another actor might voice him in the revival series.

DiMaggio has been open about the situation online, and he recently revealed his reason for turning down the "Futurama" revival.