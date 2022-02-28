Tim McGraw And Faith Hill React To This Major 1883 Moment

As the "Yellowstone" universe continues to expand, the Western drama's first spin-off has wrapped its inaugural season. "1883" is a prequel to the record-breaking series and chronicles the Dutton family's ancestors' grueling journey from Texas to Montana. Shea Brennan (Sam Elliot), James Dutton (Tim McGraw), and his wife, Margaret (Faith Hill), lead the group on this expedition toward a new life.

Before the season came to an end, it was announced that more episodes would follow — and fans are already eager to see what comes after the shocking finale. Episode 10, "This Is Not Your Heaven," sees eldest daughter Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) recovering from the arrow wound she sustained in the previous episode. Many "1883" fans speculated that Elsa would survive the infection that began to set in, given that she is a main character and narrates the series.

However, the finale proved this theory wrong. In spite of Elsa's condition improving as the group pushed forward on their long journey, things suddenly took a turn for the worse. The young woman must grapple with her doomed fate and say emotional goodbyes to her family. By the end of the episode, Elsa succumbs to the infection. She lies in James' arms and admits that she is no longer afraid moments before passing away.

The final father-daughter scene was hard to watch, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill admit that the entire episode was difficult for them to shoot. Here's what they had to say about the pivotal scene.