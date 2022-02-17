How John Cena's Peacemaker Could Have Been A Wildly Different Character

To James Gunn — the man at the helm of "The Suicide Squad" and eventually, "Peacemaker" — it soon became apparent that the tone Cena had adopted for the character was much more serious than what he was looking for. Gunn is, after all, the filmmaker who brought an irreverent spin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the first two volumes of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, and he clearly intended to do the same for "The Suicide Squad." Once shooting started, Cena's Patton-MacArthur-Ermey take on Peacemaker went out the window.

"So, a couple takes like that [with the serious tone], and then, finally, James is like, 'No, wait, this isn't what Peacemaker is. He's a douchey Captain America,' and that was it, it's a wrap," Cena recalled for GQ. "I wish he told me that months ago. And Idris and I just riffed, and everybody was like, 'What the f*** happened? Like where did all this come from?' One, our perceptions can be different, and I'm very fortunate to have the trust and faith in James. When he said that, I didn't be like, 'No, he's not. I view Peacemaker as this, so he's this.' James is the director. He's the one moving the chess pieces, and he tells me, 'Okay, your chess piece is this.' 'Got it, okay.'"

Clearly, Gunn's vision proved to be the right one, as the success of "Peacemaker" has proven. The complete first season of "Peacemaker" is streaming exclusively on HBO Max, and a second season is confirmed to be on the way.