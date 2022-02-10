Freddie Stroma Discusses Vigilante In Peacemaker And Working With James Gunn And John Cena - Exclusive Interview

The new streaming series "Peacemaker" has been an incredibly wild ride for fans, not only because they're getting more of the brawny antihero defined by John Cena in "The Suicide Squad," but because there's plenty of action involving the colorful group of supporting characters around him.

Among those new to the fold of the DC Comics series adaptation from writer-director James Gunn is Freddie Stroma, who plays Adrian Chase, AKA Vigilante. A busboy/wannabe superhero, Vigilante — who dresses in full, crimefighting regalia — worships Peacemaker and desperately seeks his approval. Eventually joining up with Peacemaker's Black Ops team, the surprisingly lethal Vigilante finds himself in the thick of the fight with alien invaders known as "Butterflies," as well as a white supremacist group led by Peacemaker's estranged father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick).

"Peacemaker" isn't the first major franchise to which Stroma has lent his talents. In 2009, the actor landed his breakthrough role as Hogwarts wizardry student Cormac McLaggen in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," and reprised the role in parts 1 and 2 of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" in 2010 and 2011. Stroma was featured in the first "Pitch Perfect" movie in 2011 and later went on to star in 2016's "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi." Stroma has also compiled an impressive list of TV credits, including the lead role of H.G. Wells in ABC's fantasy series "Time After Time" in 2017, and he was featured in the recurring role of Prince Friedrich in hit Netflix romance drama "Bridgerton" in 2020.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Stroma details his work on "Peacemaker" with Gunn and Cena and his approach to playing Vigilante. Plus, he dropped a teaser as to what audiences can expect with the upcoming season finale.