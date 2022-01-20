Peacemaker's Danielle Brooks Talks John Cena, James Gunn, And That Opening Dance Sequence - Exclusive Interview

"The Suicide Squad" wasn't out in theaters yet while "Peacemaker" was in production. What did you use as a frame of reference? Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee had the benefit of knowing who Peacemaker and Amanda Waller were because they were "The Suicide Squad." For you, this is a new starting point, especially since your character is not in the comic book.

It was a challenge for me. Like you said, most of my counterparts have been introduced and been in this world already. It was a lot of conversations with James of trying to figure out what he's looking for. I luckily did have the luxury of watching "The Suicide Squad" ahead of time, but it's not like I was able to study it and watch it over and over again. It presented the challenge of learning this universe and learning this world, and what are these Butterflies, and what is the Black Ops team? [I had to learn about all] of these things because I have not been exposed to that as much. Unfortunately, growing up for me, comic books weren't in my house at all ... Where I grew up, there wasn't even ... I don't even know how I would've gotten access to it. It was just not a thing.

I never saw myself reflected in it either. It had all of these layers that pulled me away from this genre that I really, really enjoy. The thing that I love about it the most is the imagination. Your imagination really gets to fly. All of this is coming from someone's brain of having this idea of superpowers and villains, and all of these things. Right? You get to, as an actor, put that on its feet, and get to be in the midst of these explosions and watching John Cena fly out of — literally bust through walls and windows, and getting to have a relationship with an eagle. All of these things that you don't do in real life, it's so much fun to me as an actor because that's how I started out as a little girl. Acting was my safe space of play. That was my playground. It's really cool to get to be in this world, but it did take me a minute to understand it. I'm really grateful [for] James. He didn't quiz me on anything to begin with.