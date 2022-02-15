Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date, Cast, And Trailer - What We Know So Far

It has been a couple of years since "Peaky Blinders" Season 5 ended with a dramatic cliffhanger, and fans have been desperate to find out what's next for Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and the gang. The BBC/Netflix series has become a worldwide phenomenon since it first started airing back in 2013, and it has since evolved even further. "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight has been adamant for years that the series would end as World War II plunges the planet into chaos.

In 2019, he told Metro, "The main destination is the end of the whole thing, which is the start of the Second World War," also adding, "and I know what scene that's going to be and I know how it's going to end." Although Season 6 will be the final chapter of the TV series as fans know it, it isn't going to be the end of the story. Knight later revealed that a "Peaky Blinders" movie is in the works, and that will wrap up the sprawling tale of the Shelby family.

But with Season 6 on the horizon, many fans are wondering how Tommy will deal with his fascist opponent, Oswald Mosely (Sam Claflin), after the botched assassination attempt at the end of Season 5. Thankfully, there isn't that long to wait until the next batch of episodes.