Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date, Cast, And Trailer - What We Know So Far
It has been a couple of years since "Peaky Blinders" Season 5 ended with a dramatic cliffhanger, and fans have been desperate to find out what's next for Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and the gang. The BBC/Netflix series has become a worldwide phenomenon since it first started airing back in 2013, and it has since evolved even further. "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight has been adamant for years that the series would end as World War II plunges the planet into chaos.
In 2019, he told Metro, "The main destination is the end of the whole thing, which is the start of the Second World War," also adding, "and I know what scene that's going to be and I know how it's going to end." Although Season 6 will be the final chapter of the TV series as fans know it, it isn't going to be the end of the story. Knight later revealed that a "Peaky Blinders" movie is in the works, and that will wrap up the sprawling tale of the Shelby family.
But with Season 6 on the horizon, many fans are wondering how Tommy will deal with his fascist opponent, Oswald Mosely (Sam Claflin), after the botched assassination attempt at the end of Season 5. Thankfully, there isn't that long to wait until the next batch of episodes.
What's the release date for Peaky Blinders Season 6?
Fans have been waiting since 2019 to find out what happens in "Peaky Blinders" Season 6, and now, the BBC has finally announced when the show will return. Deadline confirmed that the final season starts airing in the U.K. on February 27, after the BBC unveiled a giant mural of Tommy Shelby on the side of Digbeth's Old Crown in Birmingham. It's a great way of honoring the fictional anti-hero's hometown while assuring fans that there isn't long to wait. The show will air weekly on BBC One, although an international release date on Netflix has yet to be confirmed. Considering Season 5 dropped on Netflix about two weeks after the finale episode aired on BBC One, though, expect Season 6 to become available to international viewers sometime in April.
Steven Knight confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher." The creator went on to say the entire cast and crew have high hopes for the final season, adding, "We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it."
Who's in the cast of Peaky Blinders Season 6?
Unsurprisingly, Cillian Murphy is leading "Peaky Blinders" Season 6 as Tommy Shelby, the violently determined gangster-turned-politician who now works for Winston Churchill (Neil Maskell) himself. Fans won't be surprised to learn that Sam Claflin's Oswald Mosely is also set to return, considering he escapes the assassination at the end of Season 5. He'll be joined by Paul Anderson as Tommy's brother, Arthur Shelby, and Finn Cole will also reprise his role as their cousin, Michael Gray. "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy is also returning to play Michael's wife, Gina Gray (per Deadline).
Rounding out the Shelby-Gray family is Sophie Rundle, who's also coming back as Ada Shelby. Meanwhile, "Venom" star Tom Hardy will return as fan-favorite gangster Alfie Solomons. Legendary British star Stephen Graham is also joining the show in an unknown role, but he'll be going head-to-head with Tommy and the gang if the teaser revealed on Twitter is anything to go by.
Unfortunately, the series will have to address the absence of Polly Gray, aka Aunt Pol, after the tragic death of Helen McRory. The star passed away in 2021 after "a heroic battle with cancer," as her husband Damian Lewis put it in a heartfelt statement confirming the sad news. Polly is such a force of nature in "Peaky Blinders" that it seems unlikely they'd recast the role, so hopefully, the writers find a fitting way of honoring the late star.
The Season 6 trailer for Peaky Blinders teases a harrowing end to the series
The end of "Peaky Blinders" Season 5 closes out with an incredibly intense scene where Tommy puts a gun to his own head after spending most of Season 5 hallucinating visions of his dead wife, Grace (Annabelle Wallis), and following the botched assassination attempt on Oswald Mosely. As the Season 6 trailer teases, Tommy is back from the brink, but that doesn't mean everything is going alright.
When speaking to Digital Spy, director Anthony Byrne revealed where Season 6 starts, saying, "It picks up directly [where it left off], so the very first image you will see will be back in that field... Tommy, with a gun to his head." He also added "Then, we will move on from there, we resolve that amazing moment... it's great." Aside from Mosely, one of the biggest plot points will no doubt be the mystery of who betrayed the gang. There are plenty of suspects, including Billy Grade (Emmett J. Scanlan).
Grade is a former soccer player and singer who helps the gang fix sports matches as part of their money-making operations. However, Scanlan told Digital Spy that it wouldn't be surprising if his character was the rat because of how the Peaky Blinders treat him. The actor said, "But hypothetically speaking, would you blame him if he did [betray Tommy Shelby]?" He also pointed out, "They do force him, threaten him, manipulate him into doing their bidding. They do bully him psychologically and physically."
There's also Stephen Graham's mysterious character, who might be another villain for Tommy to deal with. Either way, it sounds like "Peaky Blinders" Season 6 will end the series with guns blazing.