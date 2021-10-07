Peaky Blinders Creator Offers An Exciting Update On The Movie

It's been a tough go for television and film over the last two years — a global pandemic will do that. Not every show or film survived the prolonged upheaval, with some being canceled and others never getting produced in the first place.

Then, there's the BBC/Netflix series "Peaky Blinders," a show which is no stranger to prolonged breaks between seasons. The series focuses on the Shelby crime family, led by Cillian Murphy's character, Thomas. As they grow in power across Birmingham following World War I, the show doesn't tend to meander; on the contrary, each season usually picks up a year of more after the previous one did.

With that in mind, it doesn't mean that "Peaky Blinders" wasn't influenced by COVID-19 the way so many other shows were. It's sixth season was originally planned to begin filming in March 2020, but didn't actually get underway until January of the following year. While it's not yet known how the story will be changed, one of the show's key cast members, Helen McCrory, who played Aunt Polly, died last April.

Showrunner Steven Knight originally intended for "Peaky Blinders" to continue beyond its sixth season, but the current plan has changed to a film rather than a Season 7 — and we just got some good news regarding the status of the upcoming feature.