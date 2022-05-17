The First She-Hulk Trailer Proves Two Hulks Are Better Than One

2022 has already been a big year for Marvel Studios on the small screen, with Disney+ expected to deliver another four live-action series – as was the case in 2021. We've already experienced the magic of "Moon Knight," with the series finally wrapping in early May 2022. Even better, we'll soon get to dive into the world of Kamala Khan in the next MCU Phase 4 television show, "Ms. Marvel." The first few trailers have already dropped for "Ms. Marvel," revealing Kamala's powers, teasing her mission, and bringing us into the world of a teen poised to be part of the next generation of MCU superheroes.

Following the six-episode run of "Ms. Marvel," which kicks off with a June 8 premiere, is "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." The highly-anticipated MCU show features Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk. Starring alongside the "Orphan Black" alum is Mark Ruffalo, who will reprise his role as Bruce Banner for his sixth major MCU appearance. Also set to return from the world of the Incredible Hulk is Tim Roth, who is back as Abomination. Roth's appearance comes on the heels of his surprising cameo in 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

According to Marvel, "She-Hulk" will center around Jennifer Walters (Maslany) and her career as a lawyer who "specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases." During the Disney+ Day first look teaser, we saw Jennifer and Bruce in an advertisement for her law firm, which teased the famous Hulk line, "You wouldn't like me when I'm angry." We got a little more of a taste of Jennifer's life and her line of work in the first official trailer for "She-Hulk," which has arrived at last.