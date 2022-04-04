Second Ms. Marvel Teaser Trailer Is Our Best Look Yet At Kamala Khan

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been showering fans with content lately, from last year's mega-hit "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to the currently airing series "Moon Knight," with the long-awaited "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" still on the horizon. But the studio clearly wants fans to remember that there's even more coming, as evidenced by a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel."

Starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a girl who finds herself gifted with incredible powers, "Ms. Marvel" joins the MCU as one of the most notable additions to the Phase 4 lineup. Kamala will go on to team up with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in "The Marvels" next year, so "Ms. Marvel" is laying the groundwork for that crossover. The character of Kamala Khan has been a hit with readers ever since she debuted in the "Captain Marvel" comic book series nearly a decade ago, and to finally see her make her appearance in the MCU is no doubt a triumphant moment for many fans.

Now, in a new teaser, we finally get to see the Jersey City hero suit up and show off some of her abilities.