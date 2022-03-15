Small Details You Missed In The First Ms. Marvel Trailer

If you're watching the "Ms. Marvel" trailer without knowledge of the comics, one of the biggest things that'll catch your eye is Kamala Khan's glowing purple energy construct powers (which may or may not come from the Nega Bands — more on that later).

Comic fans, though, will immediately recognize that Ms. Marvel's abilities are vastly different. Kamala — who first debuted back in "Captain Marvel" Vol. 7 #14 before headlining her own series in 2014 — was originally depicted as getting her powers when the mutation-causing Terrigen Mist (associated with the Inhumans) rolls through Jersey City. Now, quick history lesson for casual fans: those aforementioned Inhumans use Terrigen Crystals to awaken their dormant abilities, which themselves are the product of Kree experimentation from thousands of years ago. That means, yes, Kamala Khan is an Inhuman in the comics, and after exposure to the mist, she gets a so-called "embiggening" power where she can stretch and grow her limbs to any size. This makes her a polymorph, capable of expanding, contracting, or reshaping her body in various ways, reminiscent of Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four.

Evidently, that won't be the case in the MCU. The new trailer confirms that Kamala now has "cosmic" powers, which allow her to create various energy constructs, seemingly based on her imagination. At one pivotal moment she manifests a giant, shimmering energy fist — so the essence of her embiggening powers will still be there, but reshaped for the MCU. Why the change? It's probably a combination of the "Inhumans" TV series being a flop, and that a "Fantastic Four" movie is currently in the works from Jon Watts — so, presumably, Marvel doesn't want to have both Kamala and Reed's powersets look too similar.