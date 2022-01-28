Tim Roth's Abomination Will Undergo A Surprising Change In She-Hulk

It's been almost two years since Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige announced a "She-Hulk" series was in the works for Dinsey+. While we still don't know precisely when the show will make its debut on the platform, we do know it's likely to do so sometime later this year. We also know "Orphan Black" alum Tatiana Maslany is stepping into the lead to portray the woman who obtains Hulk-like abilities, and that she'll be joined in some capacity by Mark Ruffalo, who's portrayed the MCU's Bruce Banner-Hulk since 2012's "The Avengers."

Though Ruffalo's "She-Hulk" casting was hardly a surprise, that of Tim Roth was a bit of a shocker for most MCU fans. That's because he hadn't appeared in a Marvel project since 2008's Edward Norton-fronted "The Incredible Hulk," where he portrayed Emil Blonsky, who eventually transformed into Hulk's super-powered enemy Abomination. Though Abomination survived his showdown with Hulk, given the underwhelming legacy of that film and subsequent re-casting of Banner, many naturally wondered whether we'd see the character in the MCU again.

As it is, we've already witnessed his return, with Roth portraying a milder version of Abomination in a short "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" scene. Per Roth's recent comments to The Disinsider, it seems when he appears in "She-Hulk," we might be seeing an even more dramatically altered version of his Abomination.