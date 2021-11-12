We Finally Know Which New Marvel Shows Are Coming To Disney+

While most fans are (understandably) freaking out over the first snippets of footage of Oscar Isaac in "Moon Knight," Iman Vellani in "Ms. Marvel," and Tatiana Maslany in "She-Hulk," the other new Marvel shows coming to Disney+ are even more exciting. To start with, the Disney+ Twitter account used an incredible Wolverine meme to announce the "X-Men" animated series revival, currently titled "X-Men '97." The series will arrive in 2023, and the original writers/directors of the classic series are consulting on the revival.

From there, the streaming service confirmed the intriguing title for Kathryn Hahn's "WandaVision" spinoff, "Agatha: House of Harkness." It then briefly announced "Echo," which will follow Alaqua Cox's character after her debut in the "Hawkeye" series, before revealing the animated "Marvel Zombies" series. The latter uses the logo from the original comics, so it could tie closer to the source material than when the zombies appeared in "What If...?" Season 1. And more good news! The streaming service also confirmed "What If...?" Season 2 is in the works.

Another surprise announcement is "Spider-Man: Freshman Year," which is a Marvel Studios production. This suggests that it'll either take place in the MCU or at least take inspiration from it. Disney+ also revealed a number of new logos for previously confirmed shows like "I Am Groot," "Ironheart," and "Secret Invasion." There's a lot of good stuff on the way.