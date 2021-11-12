Jennifer Walters Gets Angry In The First Look At Marvel's She-Hulk

Thanks to Disney+ Day 2021, which was held on Friday, November 12, we now have a much better idea of what to expect from a series that has so far been shrouded in that patented Marvel mystique. In a giant sizzle-reel the studio compiled containing footage of new shows, viewers got their first look at Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters. While we only saw Jennifer's limbs in all green, we'll have to wait for a full trailer to see her in all her She-Hulk glory. Most of the footage displayed the hero in her human form, and she appears to be a very determined attorney.

Maslany isn't the only talented actor gracing the series. Notably and excitingly, Mark Ruffalo is reprising his role as Bruce Banner. Banner was last seen in the mid-credits scene of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," back in his human form after spending all of "Avengers: Endgame" as Professor Hulk. He was in the new footage as well, still in that Professor Hulk form, but just for a brief moment. Classic Hulk antagonist Emil Blonksy aka Abomination is set to play a significant part on the show, as well, with Tom Roth reprising his role from 2008's "The Incredible Hulk."

Some MCU newcomers are making their debut in "She-Hulk," as well. "Hamilton" star Renée Elise Goldsberry joins the cast as Amelia and Jameela Jamil, best known for her work on "The Good Place," will play supervillain Titania, She-Hulk's longtime foe.

Directed and executive-produced by "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" director Kat Coiro in a half-hour format, "She-Hulk" is guaranteed to be full of as many laughs as hulk smashes. Marvel has not shied away from trying different genres with its Disney+ series, and we could not be more excited to see this comedy in action — especially after watching the trailer.

Fans can check out the new footage in a special featurette on Disney+.