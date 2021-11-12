Jennifer Walters Gets Angry In The First Look At Marvel's She-Hulk
Marvel fans finally have a trailer for the hotly-anticipated Disney+ "She-Hulk" series, and they have plenty reason to be excited. Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk. Maslany is best known for her Emmy Award-winning work on popular BBC America series "Orphan Black," and if this trailer is any indication, she makes an excellent superhero, too.
Like any character's introduction to the MCU, "She-Hulk" serves as an origin story. In the comics, Walters is living as a successful defense attorney in Los Angeles. However, after she is shot by a vengeful crime boss, her cousin — the one and only Bruce Banner — provides blood for a transfusion that saves her life. You can probably guess where this is going. In the process, she gains Banner's same angry green powers, becomes She-Hulk, and suddenly has to learn how to navigate superhero life.
The 10-episode series is certainly a welcome addition to the MCU canon, and we're always excited to see the universe explore more female heroes. The impressive cast locked in for "She-Hulk" makes this mandated viewing for any fan of Marvel Comics, Disney's MCU, or quality television in general.
First look at She-Hulk stole the show at Disney+ Day
Thanks to Disney+ Day 2021, which was held on Friday, November 12, we now have a much better idea of what to expect from a series that has so far been shrouded in that patented Marvel mystique. In a giant sizzle-reel the studio compiled containing footage of new shows, viewers got their first look at Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters. While we only saw Jennifer's limbs in all green, we'll have to wait for a full trailer to see her in all her She-Hulk glory. Most of the footage displayed the hero in her human form, and she appears to be a very determined attorney.
Maslany isn't the only talented actor gracing the series. Notably and excitingly, Mark Ruffalo is reprising his role as Bruce Banner. Banner was last seen in the mid-credits scene of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," back in his human form after spending all of "Avengers: Endgame" as Professor Hulk. He was in the new footage as well, still in that Professor Hulk form, but just for a brief moment. Classic Hulk antagonist Emil Blonksy aka Abomination is set to play a significant part on the show, as well, with Tom Roth reprising his role from 2008's "The Incredible Hulk."
Some MCU newcomers are making their debut in "She-Hulk," as well. "Hamilton" star Renée Elise Goldsberry joins the cast as Amelia and Jameela Jamil, best known for her work on "The Good Place," will play supervillain Titania, She-Hulk's longtime foe.
Directed and executive-produced by "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" director Kat Coiro in a half-hour format, "She-Hulk" is guaranteed to be full of as many laughs as hulk smashes. Marvel has not shied away from trying different genres with its Disney+ series, and we could not be more excited to see this comedy in action — especially after watching the trailer.
Fans can check out the new footage in a special featurette on Disney+.