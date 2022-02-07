1883's Gratiela Brancusi Reveals Some Of Her Favorite Behind-The-Scenes Moments On The Show - Exclusive Interview

Everybody that I have talked to so far on "1883" has had such nice things to say about each other. I'm curious, since this is your first big Hollywood gig, has anyone in the cast taken you under their wing and helped guide you or mentor you in any way?

Yes. I'm happy you asked this. LaMonica and I, we became friends really early on. We lived together in this bunk house, the two of us and James [Landry Hébert], who plays Wade. We all helped each other, but LaMonica was always so supportive in making sure that I know things that he didn't know on his first project. Sam also has been one of my biggest advocates, and Faith, and Isabel [May, who plays Elsa] too, man, and she's so young, and to see how she's ... Because she's done this for a minute, but she still has the awareness of, "I have more privilege and I can speak. And so I'm going to use that to speak for people who maybe don't have as much or who maybe don't feel empowered to do so." Everyone's been so, so generous, and I really hope to someday repay them for their generosity, and if not, at least take that further and share it.

Who's your favorite actor or character to be in a scene with and why?

I can't make a choice. I've loved my scenes with both Sam and LaMonica so much. It's such a blessing to work with Sam. I'm incredibly lucky, and then LaMonica's such a generous artist and it's so easy to drop in with him because he's so present. It's so easy to create that void and forget about everything else, and it's just us in the world that our characters live in. That only comes by ways of generosity and kindness. You look into both Sam and LaMonica's eyes and you see the whole world. It's like a sense of warmth.

Can you give us any hints as to where Noemi and Thomas' relationship might go?

You're going to have to stay tuned, but I can speak to Episode 6 a little bit. Their love is being taken a step further, and she's making that happen. It's also a big episode for her, because by consuming this love, she is becoming freer. As a Roma woman — Roma widows, once your husband dies, you're a widow for the rest of your life. You don't remarry or else you're excommunicated from the community. This is a very bold for her, and it's like she's shedding skin, really, to do this.

I so loved their love story and the way that it's like a slow burn, and he's been empowering her in a way that I don't even know if I've experienced. He's been helping her build herself up so that she doesn't rely on him, which is like this selfless kind of love. She sees that, and it's the first time she experiences this kind of love. That's part of why Episode 6 brings them closer.