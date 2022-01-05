Yellowstone Smashes Yet Another Record With Season 4 Finale

It's official: Audiences still can't get enough of the Dutton family, even four seasons on.

"Yellowstone," which just wrapped up its fourth season, follows the Duttons at their Montana ranch. This season in particular dives deeper into the conflict between the old-school wild west mentality and a more progressive approach taking root in the comparatively cosmopolitan environs of nearby Bozeman. This friction manifests as tensions continue to mount between the Duttons, the local Native population, and land developers eager to get their own piece of the pie.

Of course, much of the drama stems from the Dutton family's own interpersonal conflicts. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is often at odds with his children Beth (Kelly Reilly), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Jamie (Wes Bently). Season 4 certainly ups the ante, and it's clear the next season will feature the Duttons navigating some of their biggest challenges yet.

"Yellowstone" Season 5 does not yet have a premiere date, but with the massive success of the Season 4 finale, audiences likely won't have to wait too long to see the fate of the Dutton family.