Yellowstone Smashes Yet Another Record With Season 4 Finale
It's official: Audiences still can't get enough of the Dutton family, even four seasons on.
"Yellowstone," which just wrapped up its fourth season, follows the Duttons at their Montana ranch. This season in particular dives deeper into the conflict between the old-school wild west mentality and a more progressive approach taking root in the comparatively cosmopolitan environs of nearby Bozeman. This friction manifests as tensions continue to mount between the Duttons, the local Native population, and land developers eager to get their own piece of the pie.
Of course, much of the drama stems from the Dutton family's own interpersonal conflicts. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is often at odds with his children Beth (Kelly Reilly), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Jamie (Wes Bently). Season 4 certainly ups the ante, and it's clear the next season will feature the Duttons navigating some of their biggest challenges yet.
"Yellowstone" Season 5 does not yet have a premiere date, but with the massive success of the Season 4 finale, audiences likely won't have to wait too long to see the fate of the Dutton family.
The Season 4 finale had massive viewership
The "Yellowstone" Season 4 finale broke yet another record. The episode attracted 11 million total viewers on premiere night, according to Deadline. This is a remarkable 79% increase over the Season 3 finale, which attracted 5.8 million viewers. In fact, "Yellowstone" holds the title of #1 series of 2021 across broadcast, cable, and premium in the all important 18-45 and 25-54 demos, a huge accomplishment in this day and age.
"Yellowstone continues to shatter records with more than 11 million viewers tuning into the season finale, proving we've hit a cultural nerve — from the center of the country to each of the coasts — and still have lots of room to grow on linear," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks (via Deadline). With prequel series "1883" and standalone series "Mayor of Kingstown," both from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, it's clear that Paramount+ knows what the people want.
We can only hope they won't make us wait too long to see the fate of the Dutton family in Season 5.