Eric Nelsen Reflects On His Time On 1883 And Why Ennis Had To Die - Exclusive Interview

When you signed on for the series, did you know you'd die in Episode 5 or was it a surprise to you?

It was a surprise to me after being cast. I only had done, I don't know, maybe the first episode and Taylor Sheridan was like, "Hey, I'm going to send you the rest, read it, and then let's talk." He sends it over, and I get to read it, and I get to [Episode] 5, and I'm crying. I'm bawling. I can't even believe it. I'm so sad. And then, we talk about it, and it's seeing where the story goes from there. It all is pivotal in the overall arc of Elsa and her storyline. It really does make sense in the scheme of things, but no, I was just as heartbroken as the people who viewed it.

It's a big episode for you in terms of storyline, but it's also your last. I assume that was bittersweet. What was going through your mind as you filmed your last scene?

So many emotions. We're rooting for these two characters. We see some quick ups and downs, and James Dutton has a lot to do with that. We finally fully immerse ourselves in each other and fall in love and the innocence and the purity of these two is so evident. Then, what happens at the end happens, but in my mind, Ennis is a hero because he knows what's coming over that hill and the bandits are on their way. He basically says, "Stay here," and he goes and takes the bullet for her.

I say this with 100% certainty, if he could go back and do it all over again, he'd do it the same way because he got a shot off. That guy went down, but he also took a shot. And that shot that Ennis took is a shot that Elsa didn't have to. I think that really shows the heart and soul of who Ennis is, and then, to have his last breath talking to James, saying "I loved her," was an incredibly emotional moment, especially for the arc that they had, James and Ennis. Ultimately, it's a sad moment, but Ennis, he gave up his life for the love of his life. He's passing away with a smile because he knows he saved Elsa.

That takes me to my next question, which you may have just answered, but you do it all in one episode, had sex with Elsa, got engaged, and died. Do you think it was a fitting ending for Ennis?

Yeah, and I get punched in there too! It's a whole range of emotions and arcs right there. It's a rollercoaster for Ennis, but that's the show. It is from day one for everybody, and the unexpectedness that it brings to the table is exactly what life was like back then. There are very few rules. You're flying by the seat of your pants, and this episode shows it through and through. It was a lot, but I also think we saw a huge turning point for a lot of characters in this episode, especially for Elsa and Ennis.

There was a lot of innocence before [this episode]. We finally see Ennis standing his ground and standing up to the man that he just wanted approval from [James]. And now, we see that he doesn't need the approval because he's got everything he ever wanted in Elsa. So, it's powerful, and the arcs of these characters are peaking, and then we'll see kind of a valley. Then, we'll see a peak again, but what an emotional episode, and I was so grateful to be able to be involved in it.