Here's How Zoe Kravitz Actually Landed The Role Of Catwoman

Zoe Kravitz will be playing Catwoman in the upcoming film "The Batman," and hers is always an enviable role when it comes around. The '60s "Batman" TV show had not one, not two, but three actresses portray the foe/love interest/frenemy of the Caped Crusader: Julie Newmar originated the role, Lee Merriwether portrayed her in the camp classic movie, and Eartha Kitt purred her way through the part in Season 3.

The most contentious contest for Catwoman came during pre-production for "Batman Returns." Sean Young came to the Warner Bros. lot dressed as Catwoman, and later wore the costume on "The Joan Rivers Show." Young thought she was just being playful, but the tabloid culture of the day did not view her actions with the same grace. "What begins as a stunt becomes a substantive discussion about how Young's specific experience exposes some of the very real barriers confronting actresses at the time — although that's not how it was discussed by the press or within the industry at large," wrote Ethan Alter for Yahoo News. "Instead, the focus remained on her 'crazy' choice of costume, not the conversation she hoped to start."

Luckily, Zoe Kravitz is working in a marginally kinder Hollywood and had a much easier time campaigning for the role of Selina Kyle.