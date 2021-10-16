The Batman's DC FanDome Trailer Is Breaking The Internet

It goes without saying that the Batfleck era of Batman divided fans, and many of them are heading into the new movie expecting a better future for Gotham's iconic hero. However, if the reaction of some fans on social media is anything to go by, the new trailer lives up to those lofty expectations. "The Batman rebirth years are here, ” @lucaslu_ckli wrote on Twitter. "Thank God. It was time."

Elsewhere, some fans expressed their excitement about the film's main star and his interpretation of the Batman character. "Robert Pattinson will do for The Batman what Daniel Craig did for 007 — revitalize the character for our current times and future, @BaronZaraguin tweeted. "Awesome beyond awesome."

At the same time, you can't please everyone. Some film fans want more originality in their motion pictures, and another "Batman" movie isn't the most exciting news in the world — even if it's trying to take the franchise in a new direction.

"And you wonder why fewer people go to the movies," Twitter user @CKSEBO noted. "Same story for the 9th time for this character alone. Yawn!!"

Despite those few jaded takes, interest in Reeves' "The Batman" has definitely been stoked — and with less than six more months to go.