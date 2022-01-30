New Clip From The Batman Gives Bruce Wayne A Front Row Seat To The Riddler's Terrifying Puzzle

The most recent movie clip from "The Batman" transports viewers to a funeral in a large Gothic-style church. Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) enters the church with Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson) and says nothing as the pair walk between the pews lined with people. Reál leaves Wayne standing alone to pay her respects before a loud commotion happens outside.

Standing on the balcony hidden within the light of the sun, a figure looks down upon the now chaotic pews and makes eye contact with Wayne, who realizes the danger of the situation. A car rams through the church painted with white letters and nearly takes out many of the funeral attendees, including a small boy who a fast-acting Wayne removes from harm's way. Police surround the car, only for Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard) to emerge with his mouth taped shut with duct tape reading "no more lies," a cell phone strapped to his hand, and a bomb around his neck.

The church evacuates, save for the police and Wayne himself, who has remained stoic throughout the entire ordeal. Wayne's eyes are scanning the situation and fall directly onto the yellow envelope taped to Colson's chest that reads "to the Batman."

This clip is an adrenaline-inducing glimpse at what audiences can expect from The Riddler and his mortal games in "The Batman."