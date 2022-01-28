Peacemaker's Danielle Brooks Names The Suicide Squad Character She Wants To Work With The Most - Exclusive

Months after the release of writer-director James Gunn's wildly entertaining DC movie "The Suicide Squad," part of the squad is back with "Peacemaker," a spinoff series starring John Cena in the title role. Peacemaker was a core team member in Task Force X, a band of imprisoned supervillains/antiheroes recruited for a suicide mission by ARGUS director Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). In addition, the team included Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone with motion capture by Steve Agee).

Peacemaker is the only Task Force X member in the new HBO Max series that bears his name, and he's aided by a Black Ops team including "The Suicide Squad" characters Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Agee). Together with new team members Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), as well as an incidental tagalong superhero wannabe Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), the operation is tasked to thwart the invasion of an alien race known as "Butterflies," who are hell-bent on world domination.

With the release of "Peacemaker," the door appears to be wide open for other members of "The Suicide Squad" to have their own spinoff series, which has Brooks thinking of which Task Force X member she'd like her character to work with next.